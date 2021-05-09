Andhra Pradesh Government focuses on oxygen supply, releases funds to set up production plants

The spread of the coronavirus continues across the state and many people are mostly dying due to lack of oxygen Against this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government took a crucial decision and has emphasised on the supply of oxygen. The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated huge funds for setting up of oxygen production plants. Special orders have been issued by the Department of Health to this effect. The state government has allocated Rs.309.87 crore for setting up of oxygen manufacturing plants.

In addition to setting up 49 oxygen production plants in the state, the government decided to purchase 50 cryogenic oxygen tanker vehicles. The government will also install additional oxygen pipelines. The government has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to each district for the next six months for the maintenance of oxygen plants.



On the other hand, government has entrusted special CS Karikal Valaven with the responsibility of monitoring the supply of oxygen who will focus on liquid oxygen supply. Also, he oversees the importation of oxygen from the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

