Andhra Pradesh government has given up on coronavirus cases in the state: Chandrababu

TDP chief and former AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the AP government has completely given up on the coronavirus issue. Chandrababu held a video conference today with the families of the coronavirus victims, discharged and medical experts. In this video conference, Chandrababu criticized the AP government and said that there are no beds at least in the hospitals for coronavirus victims. He said that if they go to a private hospital for treatment, they are being charged between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Corona said everyone should be careful until we get vaccine.

Chandrababu said that the economy was fragmented due to the coronavirus and demanded that the government should support those who have suffered financially due to the corona. He also said that artisans, aristocrats, construction workers and migrant workers were in dire straits and needed to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family to support them.



Meanwhile, the corona epidemic continues to thrive as of Wednesday, there were 10,392 new cases registered in the state. A total of 60,804 samples were tested and 10,392 were infected with virus and another 8,454 were discharged. Including the latest cases, 4,55,531 cases have been registered in the entire state, of which 1,30,076 are of active cases.