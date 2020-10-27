It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that schools will be reopened from November 2. It is against this backdrop that the state government has issued several key directives regarding the mid-day meal scheme in schools. As part of coronavirus regulations, the government made it clear that the workers should not wear watches, rings, glasses, or gold while cooking the meals.

Also suggested to clean the vegetables with salt-turmeric every day and directed to ensure that the students maintain the physical distance during the meals and make sure that the surroundings are clean as well.

The state government, on the other hand, has directed government teachers to undergo corona tests as there is a possibility of young children coming to schools. The government has said that teachers can undergo corona tests anywhere in the state and send their reports to higher authorities.

The State government has earlier issued the guidelines. over resumption of schools stating that the classes would run alternatively with students belonging to Classes 1, 3, 5 & 7 attend the school on one day while students of classes 2, 4, 6 & 8 on the other day. And it is learnt that the schools will run for half-day till December and will be adjusted depending on the situation. Meanwhile, the government has given option for the parents who are not ready to send their wards to schools to opt for online classes.