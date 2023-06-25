  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Government issues notification forming new sub-districts

Vijayawada: The state government issued notification for formation of new sub-districts under Section 5 of Registrations Act to ensure speedy delivery of services at the door-step of people on completion of resurvey of lands.

As per the notification issued by chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, which comes in to force with immediate effect, the new sub-districts were formed in Anakapalli, Chittoor, Krishna, Parvathipuram, Manyam, ASR district, Nellore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Kadapa, Konaseema, Eluru, Kurnool and East Godavari districts for providing speedy services, including civic services and registrations after completion of land resurvey programme.

