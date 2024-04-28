AP LAWCET Application Deadline Extended to May 4; Exam on June 9

The deadline for the Lawcet and PG Lawcet applications for admission to various law courses in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25 has been extended. Candidates can now apply without any late fee until May 4, as per the statement issued by Convener Professor Satyanarayana. He urged students who have not yet applied to make use of this opportunity.

For those who wish to apply after May 4, late fees will be applicable. The application deadline is May 11 with a late fee of Rs.500, May 18 with a late fee of Rs.1000, May 25 with a late fee of Rs.2000, and May 29 with a late fee of Rs.3000. Amendments to applications can be made from May 30 to June 1.

The Lawcet Examination will be conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University this year. Admit cards for the Law Set exam will be available on the website from June 3. The Lawcet and PG Lawcet exams are scheduled to take place on June 9 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.



The AP Lawcet 2024 exam will be conducted online in a fully computer-based mode. The question paper will be in Telugu/English only and will cover General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude. The Aptitude section holds the highest weightage among the three sections. The exam duration is 90 minutes, with a total of 120 multiple-choice questions to be answered. There will be no negative marking.

