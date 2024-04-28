Live
- "MLA Hafeez Khan: Development of Minorities Possible Only Under Jagan's Leadership"
- Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Jagan's government of cheating voters with false promises in manifesto"
- Several leaders from YCP join TDP in Gannavaram Constituency
- Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticizes Jaganmohan Reddy's manifesto as 'old wine in an old bottle
- Denduluru Villagers Leave YCP for TDP, Citing Neglect and Lack of Development
- Velampally Srinivasa Rao Alleges Bonda Uma's Votes Invalid, Demands Action by Election Commission
- Bookshelf
- YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college
- Ex-diplomat discovers Amritsar’s dark side while translating his grandfather’s book
- Embracing the art of unlearning: A path to professional growth
Just In
Hindi’s powerful voice falls silent
Vinay Vir is No More
Hyderabad: Hindi lost a son today. Renowned journalist, Publisher & Editor of Daily Hindi Milap, Vinay Vir, who raised the flag of Hindi in the South, passed away today. He was 72 years old. Shri Vir, who enriched Hindi with his editing and management style, took Hindi to new heights. Whenever there is talk of Shri Vriddhi of Hindi in the South, the name of Shri Vinay Vir ji will be taken with respect. Shri Vinay Vir, born in the family of a freedom fighter Yudhvir and Sita Yudhvir, was always a fighter. His mother Sita Yudhvir was a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.
Vinay Vir studied in Badruka College. Shri Vir was a senior journalist and a good photographer. He was also the Secretary of the Yudhvir Foundation created in the memory of his father Late Sri Yudhvir. This foundation has been rewarding people who have hoisted the flag of success in their field. The last rites of Shri Vir will be performed on Sunday, 28 April,2024 at Maha prasthanam, whisper Valley, Jubilee Hills at 10-00 am.