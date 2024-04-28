Hindi’s powerful voice falls silent

Hyderabad: Hindi lost a son today. Renowned journalist, Publisher & Editor of Daily Hindi Milap, Vinay Vir, who raised the flag of Hindi in the South, passed away today. He was 72 years old. Shri Vir, who enriched Hindi with his editing and management style, took Hindi to new heights. Whenever there is talk of Shri Vriddhi of Hindi in the South, the name of Shri Vinay Vir ji will be taken with respect. Shri Vinay Vir, born in the family of a freedom fighter Yudhvir and Sita Yudhvir, was always a fighter. His mother Sita Yudhvir was a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.

Vinay Vir studied in Badruka College. Shri Vir was a senior journalist and a good photographer. He was also the Secretary of the Yudhvir Foundation created in the memory of his father Late Sri Yudhvir. This foundation has been rewarding people who have hoisted the flag of success in their field. The last rites of Shri Vir will be performed on Sunday, 28 April,2024 at Maha prasthanam, whisper Valley, Jubilee Hills at 10-00 am.