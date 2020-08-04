Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision in the wake of a series of accidents in various industries in the state. Orders were issued on Tuesday to undertake a special drive aimed at creating a safe environment in the industries. It directed that committees be set up to inspect industries at the district level. Orders to inspect industries containing various toxic gases, hazardous chemicals, explosives, red category Industries.

The six-member committee, chaired by the Joint Collector, said any deficiencies in the industry could be rectified within 30 days. The AP government has stated in the orders that the main purpose is to examine every industry. It has directed the joint collectors to complete this special drive within 90 days.

Meanwhile, in a yet another fire accident, a major fire broke out at Vijayasri Pharma Company at Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram, on Tuesday. Workers ran for safety as soon as they saw fumes coming out of the company. Two motorcycles went up in flames as they were parked close to the plant. However, a major accident was averted as there was a fire engine stationed near the premises. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.