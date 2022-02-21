Andhra Pradesh Government issues revised PRC GOs

Vijayawada: Two weeks after coming to an understanding with the employees on the contentious issues pertaining to the implementation of PRC, the State government on Sunday issued a series of orders revising the house rent allowance (HRA) and extending other benefits under the Revised Pay Scales-2022 (RPS).

As per the revised orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S S Rawat on Sunday, HRA has been fixed at 24 per cent with a maximum ceiling of Rs 25,000 for the staff working in AP offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad. The same will be applicable to the employees working in the State Secretariat here and offices of Heads of Departments, relocated from Hyderabad. This will be continued till June 2024.

For the staff working in district headquarters and major cities with population of over two lakh, a 16 per cent HRA with a maximum ceiling of Rs 17,000 has been fixed. Those in towns with population between 50,000 and two lakh will get 12 per cent HRA, with a ceiling of Rs 13,000. Others will be paid 10 per cent of basic pay as HRA, the order issued by Rawat said. The revised HRA would be applicable from January 1, 2022, the Special Chief Secretary said.

Retired employees over 70 years of age will get an additional 7 per cent, those over 75 years 12 per cent, 80 years 20 per cent, 85 years 25 per cent, 90 years 30 per cent, 95 years 35 per cent and those above 100 years will get 50 per cent of basic pension as additional quantum.