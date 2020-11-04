Andhra Pradesh Government keen to make farming profitable profession: MLA Jakkampudi Raja

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation Chairman Jakkampudi Raja harvests the paddy crop in his two acres of field at Nidigatla village of Korukonda mandal on Tuesday.

Later, he said he harvested the paddy crop on his own to infuse confidence among farming fraternity. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much particular for the welfare of farmers in the state and implementing many schemes for them.

One technical assistant of agriculture department was appointed in each village to accord suggestions to the farmers. Crop loss compensation of Kharif season already paid to the farmers.

The Chief Minister is putting his endeavour to make agriculture as a profitable profession and taking steps in this regard, the MLA averred.

Agriculture department assistant director BK Mallikarjuna Rao, YSRCP leaders U Bujji Babu, K N Rao, A Golla Babu, T Srinu, K V Raju, P Krishna, Y Satyanarayana and others were present.