Andhra Pradesh Government orders vaccination for all school teachers by July 31

Guntur: Preparing ground for opening schools, the government is first getting all the teachers vaccinated before the commencement of the classes.

The State government has directed the District Medical Health Officers and District Immunisation Officers to administer the Covid vaccine to all teachers working in government and private educational institutions before July 31.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Geetha Prasadini issued orders to this effect. According to orders, the teachers working in the government, aided and private schools should get vaccinated.The aim of the government is to check spread of Covid. At present the government is conducting online classes to students.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced that the schools will be reopened on August 16.

Though the Covid cases have been falling for the last one month, everyday some new cases are being reported. Municipal Corporations and Municipalities are conducting fever surveys to identify the people suffering from Covid. If teachers are administered Covid vaccine, it will check spread of Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that the Covid third wave will start soon. According to sources, some of the teachers have already been vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

According to MTF state president S Rama Krishna, "government decision to administer vaccine to over 2.5lakh teachers working in 40,000 government schools and over 3 lakh teachers in private schools in the state is a good decision."