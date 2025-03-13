Live
Andhra Pradesh Government Partners with Microsoft to Enhance AI Skills
The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a partnership with technology giant Microsoft to boost artificial intelligence (AI) skills among the youth in the state. Under the agreement, a total of 200,000 individuals will receive training in AI and modern technologies over the next year.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Microsoft and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSO) in the presence of the State IT Minister, Nara Lokesh.
The primary aim of this initiative is to equip the local workforce with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the IT sector and other industries, thereby enhancing employment opportunities.
Microsoft's training programme is designed to prepare approximately 200,000 young people in Andhra Pradesh for international job markets, fostering their capabilities in cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration highlights the government's commitment to leveraging partnerships with global technology leaders to facilitate skill development and economic growth in the region.