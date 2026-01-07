Sunny Leone opens up on Splitsvilla’s evolution, realities of modern relationships

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who returns as host for the 16th season of the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla, says the show has evolved significantly over the years, reflecting changing mindsets, dating styles and the realities of modern relationships.

Speaking at the launch of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa, Sunny said the show has always been close to her heart as it mirrors how love, relationships and choices transform with every generation. She added that with the new “Pyaar ya Paisa” twist, emotions will be tested, bonds challenged and surprises will emerge from unexpected places.

“This season, the stakes are higher than ever. Emotions will be tested, bonds will be challenged and surprises will come from the most unexpected places,” Sunny said, expressing excitement about returning to the show and taking the journey once again.

The upcoming season, which premieres on January 9, will also see actor Karan Kundrra joining as co-host. Popular personalities Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed will enter the villa as mischief makers, adding a new layer of drama and temptation for the contestants.

Karan Kundrra said returning to MTV after six years feels like a homecoming. He added that he is excited to see how contestants navigate love when money becomes a factor and challenges their choices.

“It will also be interesting to watch how our mischief-makers, Nia and Uorfi, stir things up and tempt the contestants at every step,” Karan said, adding that with the show airing three times a week, viewers can expect more drama, fun and unexpected twists.

The season will feature 32 single boys and girls competing to win ‘Pyaar ya Paisa’ and will air on JioHotstar and MTV.