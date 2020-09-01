Andhra Pradesh Government prods students to express thanks to teachers

Amaravati: The state government will launch a massive campaign across the state among the students from September 5, the 'Teachers' Day meant to promote gratitude among the students towards their teachers. This would be an online campaign aimed at sensitising the students about the important role that the teachers play in the lives of everyone.



As part of the campaign, the government has made two hashtags – #OurTeachersOurHeroes and #TeachersFromIndia on Twitter. The students would be asked to write the name of their favourite teacher on a white paper and take a selfie holding the poster. These will be tweeted using the hashtag #OurTeachersOurHeroes. The teachers and lecturers will take selfies in the backdrop of their schools and colleges and upload them on social media using the hashtag #OurTeachersOurHeroes.

This academic year will begin from September 5 and the Vidya Kits, comprising notebooks, textbooks, uniforms and other necessary material, would be distributed to the students on the same day. Around 60 per cent of the kits have already reached the schools. As many as 40 lakh Vidya kits would be distributed as part of the programme.

The schools will reopen in the state after a gap of five months owing to coronavirus.