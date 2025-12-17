Andhra Pradesh Government Rewards Women's Cricketer Sricharani

The Andhra Pradesh state government has acknowledged the remarkable achievements of cricketer Sricharani by presenting her with a substantial cash incentive following her stellar performance in the recent ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Minister Nara Lokesh awarded Sricharani a cheque for ₹2.5 crore during a presentation at his residence in Undavalli.

In recognition of her talent and contribution to the team’s success, the government has also allocated a 500-square-yard house plot in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, Sricharani is to be offered a Group-1 level job within the state government once she completes her degree.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports; SAP Chairman Animini Ravinaidu; Special Chief Secretary of the Sports Department Ajay Jain; SAP Managing Director Bharani; Andhra Cricket Association Treasurer D. Srinivas; and Joint Secretary B. Vijay Kumar.