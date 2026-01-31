Ponnam Prabhakar urges centre to allocate funds in budget

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called on the Central Government to give due importance to Telangana in the forthcoming annual budget. He emphasised that the responsibility of allocating funds for vital development projects lies with the Centre and asserted that Telangana’s interests must not be compromised. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he outlined several key proposals from the state government.

He requested that the Centre allocate funds for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and urged the Union Cabinet to approve and fund the construction of the Regional Ring Road for both the northern and southern sections. Additionally, he appealed for technical and financial support for the innovative Bharat Future City project. The Minister also highlighted pending projects, including arrears accumulated over the past decade, railway line extensions, and national highway upgrades, emphasising that the upcoming budget should address these issues.

He urged MPs from Telangana, particularly BJP representatives and Union Ministers, to move beyond politics and press for the necessary fund allocations. Ponnam Prabhakar reiterated that the Congress government seeks a constructive relationship with the Centre, and called for the Centre to recognise the legitimate rights of Telangana.