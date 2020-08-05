Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases continues to increase with no less than seven thousand cases being registered from the last week. In some districts the situation is much worse, which led to the imposition of lockdown restrictions. Moreover, Chief Minister Jagan himself did not want to hear that there were no beds in covid hospitals and urged the officials to allocate the bed within half an hour of the patient's arrival. Collectors and joint collectors were handed over the responsibilities. On the other hand the Andhra Pradesh government has set up covid Emergency Numbers to know the information related to the Coronavirus.

The emergency numbers are help to communicate with doctors and ANMs across the state and know the details of quarantine and isolation centers. Health care for corona victims and suspects are also communicated. It is advised that if anybody has respiratory or chronic problems to call the doctors and take advice. As well as minor symptoms can be treated at home under the supervision of a doctor.

Here are the numbers set up across the state and the numbers of covid call centers.

Srikakulam - 6300073203

Vizianagaram - 08922–227950, 9494914971

Visakhapatnam - 9666556597

East Godavari - 0884-2356196

West Godavari - 18002331077

Krishna - 9491058200

Guntur - 08632271492

Illumination - 7729803162

Nellore - 9618232115

Chittoor - 9849902379

Anantapur - 08554–277434

Kurnool - 9441300005

Kadapa - 08562–245259

While for emergency services - 108, for health problems 14410, state Control Room 0866-2410978, 104 and WhatsApp number is 8297104104

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 9747 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus with which the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches to 1,76,333. Of these, 79104 were active cases. 95625 were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. So far 1604 people have died in the state. As many as, 6953 people have recovered from covid and been discharged as and 67 people died due to the virus. If we look at the district wise data, East Godavari (1,371), Anantapur (1,325), and Kurnool (1,016) reported new cases in four-digits.