Andhra Pradesh industrial Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with ISB is a new trend that has begun in the administration of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Mekapati said that an MOU was signed between ISB and the Andhra Pradesh government today. The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the 'Government of Andhra Pradesh - ISB Public Policy Lab' has been initiated for integrated development. He said key issues in government governance with the participation of ISB would be addressed immediately.

With Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema as the hub, ISB will play a key role in attracting investment, bringing in heavy industries and improving the economic situation. The CM is looking for equal development that will not be left behind in the future. Special focus would be made on finance, industry, skills, IT and employment. The Minister said that they will move forward with study, science, analysis, research, planning and strategic thinking.

Gautam Reddy clarified that the ISB agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government was the first of its kind in the country and said that the efforts would be made to make Visakhapatnam an economic hub for Andhra Pradesh. Mekapati revealed that a special operation will be set up to make accurate decisions soon.

With the Visakhapatnam heading to become the executive capital, Jagan government has reportedly decided to divide state into four zones, Visakhapatnam has been proposed to be developed as IT hub and with ISB partnership, Visakhapatnam would emerge as a potential IT destination.