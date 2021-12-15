Andhra Pradesh Government will strengthen coop banks, says agriculture minister K Kannababu

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said that the State government will develop cooperative central banks and cooperative banks for strengthening cooperative societies.



He addressed a meeting held at Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank here on Wednesday with Agriculture and Horticulture department officials. He said that the aim of the government is to sanction loans to women, students and others through the cooperative banks.

He announced that the cooperative system will be made online very soon.

He further said that they will strengthen the cooperative banks to sanction loans to the famers, students going abroad for higher education, SHG women and for the construction of the houses. He recalled that following orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, cooperative banks are sanctioning the loans at 9 per cent interest.

The Minister recalled that the State government has already set up a separate bank for women for each district. He said GDCC Bank has achieved Rs 4,300 crore turnover so far and stood in second place in the State.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of farmers and assured that the government will extend helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains. She said chilli crop was damaged in Prattipadu, Vinukonda, Macherla mandals and added that some of the farmers suffered losses due to use of fake seeds. She assured that the government will pay compensation to them also. MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GDCC Bank chairman Ratamsetty Seetaramanjaneyulu and Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar were present.