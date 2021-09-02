Andhra Pradesh Government will support firms setting up oxygen plants in hospitals: Minister Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Nani inaugurated an oxygen plant set up at the Government Area Hospital here on Thursday. The oxygen plant was donated by Adama private limited.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the oxygen plant will be very useful to the patients. Many Covid patients had lost their lives due to non-availability of oxygen during the second wave of Covid, he recalled. Many NGOs and private organisations are coming forward to set up oxygen plants in the Government hospitals to address the oxygen shortage problem, the Minister informed.

Nani said Adama private limited executive director S Balaji Prasad hails from the Gudivada region and so he decided to donate the oxygen plant to the Area Hospital in Gudivada. Nani said the state government would also set up one plant in the hospital. He said the Government will extend cooperation to the private companies, if they come forward to set up oxygen plants in the government hospitals. He suggested the hospital doctors, nurses and other staff to work in coordination to serve the patients.

Nani said there is a need to set up a district hospital in Gudivada as the existing 500-bed hospital in Machilipatnam was handed over to the proposed medical college. He said 30 acres land is ready in Gudivada to set up the district hospital and he had taken the matter to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the government has given permission to set up 16 medical colleges in the State and spending Rs7, 500 crore for the hospitals. Adama executive director S Balaji Prasad, YSRCP leaders Dukkipati Sasibhushan, Mandali Hanumantha Rao, Government Hospital Committee Chairman MV Narayana Reddy, hospital Superintendent Dr S Indira Devi and others attended the oxygen plant inauguration programme.