Andhra Pradesh Governor to visit Gayatri Goshala in Kurnool on December 22

Andhra Pradesh Governor to visit Gayatri Goshala in Kurnool on December 22
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will visit Gayatri Goshala on the Don road in the city suburb during his visit to Kurnool on the...

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will visit Gayatri Goshala on the Don road in the city suburb during his visit to Kurnool on the 22nd of this month. To this end, the members of the Gayatri Goseva Samiti invited the Governor to Vijayawada. Governor will arrive Goshaala at 4 pm on the 22nd.

The members of the Gayatri Goseva Samiti, who met the Governor, described him about the organisation. There are more than 550 cows in the Goshala. Members of the Goseva Samiti said the Governor had accepted the invitation to visit the Goshala.

Gayatri Goseva Samiti Secretary Iluri Lakshmaiah, Honorary Presidents Vijay Kumar, members Sridhar, Seshafani and others were among those who met the Governor.

