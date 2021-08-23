Andhra Pradesh govt. decides to administer covid vaccine to 18-44 age group from today

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to vaccinate 18- to 44-year-olds across the state. The vaccination process for those above 18 years of age will start today (Monday). Those between the ages of 18 and 44 will be vaccinated through village secretariats, which will be provided through five centers in each district today (Monday).



The authorities said that about 96 percent of first-dose vaccinations have been completed for healthcare workers, frontline workers, mothers of children under five, pregnant women, teachers, and those over 44 years of age. They said that the second dose has also continued for most people.

On the other hand, the government has taken steps to effectively combat the third wave by vaccinating even those over 18 years of age. The vaccines are being administered by village and ward secretariats to avoid congestion and Asha workers while ANMs and volunteers identify those who are eligible to be vaccinated and take them to the respective centers. It is estimated that 1.9 crore people aged between 18 and 44 across the state.

Meanwhile, the collectors have been ordered to give vaccines to those over 18 years of age in the state, which continues every day depending on the availability of vaccines. "We have taken steps to ensure that the vaccination process continues smoothly without congestion anywhere. Vaccines have already reached all districts and the process of giving a second dose to others also continues," said Family and welfare commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar