Andhra Pradesh govt. decides to hold assembly budget sessions from March 7

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hold Assembly budget sessions from the 7th of next month to be held for about three weeks until the end of the month. However, the final decision on the conduct of the meetings will be taken at the BAC Meeting.

The Assembly will mourn the death of the late Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy and former MLA Ellasiri Srinivasulu Reddy on March 7, the first day of the meetings. There will be adjournment thereafter.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will address the assembly and council on March 8 followed by introduction of budget bu Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on March 11 or 14. The state budget is likely to be around Rs. 2.30 lakh crore.

It is learned that CM YS Jagan Sarkar wants to give more priority to education and medical sectors in this budget. The government has not only focused on the budget but also on some key issues and important bills are likely to be introduced.