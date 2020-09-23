Andhra Pradesh govt. hints about conducting DSC-2020, notification to be released soon

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said a decision on holding DSC-2020 to fill the teacher posts in the state would be taken soon. He also assured of conducting TET before DSC. He told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed him to resolve all the court cases related to the 2018 DSC and recruit all those posts expeditiously. Minister made clear that the steps be taken to conduct DSC and TET once all hurdles are overcomed. He said that the procedures and syllabus have been prepared. He explained that the TET syllabus will be in line with the changing school syllabus and also the technology.

The AP government has given good news to the SGT candidates who have passed the DSC-2018. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who dismissed the pending case, said the recruitment process for 3524 posts in the SGT category has begun. Verification of 2203 candidates has been completed and certificate verification of remaining 1321 candidates will be completed by today.

It is revealed that candidates will be informed by SMS on Wednesday. Certificate verification will be completed on the 24th of this month and the rest of the process will be completed on the 25th and 26th and appointment orders will be issued on the 26th. "The recruitment process would be completed as soon as possible," minister asserted.