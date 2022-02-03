Andhra Pradesh govt. likely to rationalise the movie ticket prices in the state soon

Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber Vice President Muthyala Ramdas said that the state government is taking swift action in the matter of rationalisation of cinema ticket rates in the state. It is learned that a special committee appointed by the government headed by the Home Secretary met at the Secretariat on Wednesday and received written feedback from distributors, exhibitors, cine-goers, theaters, and members of the Film Chamber Association.

Several members appealed to the committee to increase the rates as they are low in municipalities, cities, and gram panchayats. The discussion lasted for about three hours. Speaking to the media at the secretariat on the occasion, Ramdas said whether the government has a positive outlook or not, there is a possibility of clarification on all issues at the next meeting. He urged that the process be completed expeditiously in the wake of several movies being ready for release.

Exhibitor Vemuri Balaratnam said that the committee has been informed to increase the ticket rates for all classes and set new rates by the government. Also, Censor board member and film critic Om Prakash said that the films were ready for release in the wake of the decline in Coronavirus cases and hoped that the government would also fix ticket rates in a way that was acceptable to all. Sitaram Prasad, vice-president of, South India Film Chamber, said he had appealed to increase the prices in the panchayats and city panchayats. He said rates should be determined based on AC and non-AC theaters.



