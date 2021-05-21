Andhra Pradesh: Govt, lists Black Fungus in infectious disease under Epidemic disease Act

Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary, medical health department, on Thursday ordered the inclusion of black fungus (mucormycosis) disease in the range of infections. It is listed under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. He made it clear that black fungus would affect covid victims and more prevalent among those with reduced immunity and that the government should be informed immediately if any cases are registered in any hospital.



He said that it was brought under AP Epidemic Diseases Regulation 2021 and directed that the suspects should be immediately admitted to public or private hospitals and treated if anyone diagnosed with black fungus.



The corona second wave which is taking toll has craeted another disease challenge in the form of Mucomycosis (black fungus), which is more common in patients recovering from corona, is now on the rise in the country. Black fungus has already been identified in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana and a few other states. In view of the increasing number of black fungus cases, the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and Odisha have declared it as a recognizable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The Union Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to all the states regarding this disease.



In view of the increasing number of black fungus cases in many states, the Ministry of Health has directed that it be classified as a Notifiable Disease in the State under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It said it is leading to chronic health problems in patients and increasing mortality. A new challenge is emerging in the form of 'mucormycosis'. These cases are coming to light in several states. It is most prevalent in steroid-used, non-diabetic covid-19 patients, according to a letter from the Department of Health. All hospitals and medical colleges are advised to report black fungus cases to the health department as soon as they are diagnosed. In addition, the Union Ministry of Health has directed the ICMR to adhere to the guidelines previously issued for the detection and treatment of black fungus.

