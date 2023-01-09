  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Govt. releases final merit list of staff nurse posts in three zones

As part of filling up the posts of staff nurses in government hospitals, the final merit list has been released in Zone- 2, 3 and 4. The final merit list is to be released in Zone-1.

In the first week of last month, the medical department issued a notification for filling up 957 staff nurse posts wherein more than 40,000 candidates have applied in four zones including Zone-2 with the highest number of 12,295 applicants.

In the wake of publication of the final merit list, the lists of selected candidates will be released this week followed by counseling and postings are likely to be given to them.

