People taught a bitter lesson to Modi: CPI

Warangal : "BJP suffered a sort of ignominy in the Lok Sabha elections for its efforts to bulldoze the democracy and Indian Constitution,” said Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI national executive member. Speaking at a political training class to the CPI cadre at Dharmasagar, a suburban village, on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mockery of democracy in his decade-long regime.

“The Modi Government suppressed the voices of those who questioned his anti-people policies. Modi wrote off loans worth around Rs 12 lakh crore to the corporate houses, wasting taxpayers’ money,” Reddy said. “The BJP-led Centre also betrayed Telangana by not fulfilling the assurances given to it under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014,” he said. Reddy said that even though the BJP didn’t get a majority on its own, it got away with the support of Telugu Desam and JDU. “As many as 259 MPs have a criminal record. Even the Modi Cabinet is also full of MPs with criminal records,” Reddy said.



“On the other hand, the INDIA Boc made significant progress by winning a greater number of seats compared to previous Lok Sabha,” Reddy said. He recalled that the UPA Government with the support of the Left Parties introduced the Forest Rights Act, the Right to Information Act and the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Stating that the CPI played a massive role in the victory of Congress in Telangana, Reddy assured that they would safeguard the interests of the people. CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Karre Bikshapathi and Adari Srinivas were among others present.