Andhra Pradesh: Govt. releases schedule for the resumption of schools, check here

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to begin the schools in the state and has released a new schedule for reopening educational institutions from November 2 to this extent. Andhra Pradesh education officials are making full arrangements to this end and‌ revealed that all precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Thursday explained the schedule for the resumption of classes.

According to the schedule released by the government, classes will begin for 9th and 10th students and intermediate students from November 2 while the classes for 6th, 7th, 8th students from November 23 and fir classes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th from December 14. Officials have directed that the same schedule be applied to all government and private educational institutions.

As part of Unlock 5.0, the Center has suggested that states could decide on the opening of schools depending on the situation there. As part of this, it was actually decided to open schools in October itself. However, it was postponed again due to rains and floods. The government has decided to keep the schools open for a few days only for half-day from November 2 and has released the schedule accordingly.

Meanwhile, the teachers have been undergoing coronavirus tests as safety measures. The government has advised teachers to test themselves at any place in the state and on the other hand, it has also given the option for the parents who are concerned if sending their wards to schools in this unprecedented times of coronavirus to avail online classes.