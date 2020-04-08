Andhra Pradesh govt starts online classes for tenth class students through DD Saptagiri channel

Andhra Pradesh: The government of Andhra Pradesh has given good news to the Tenth class students as far as classes are concerned. The govt is offering online classes starting from Wednesday. Doordarshan Saptagiri channel will be reportedly live telecast the online classes to the students across the state from 10 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 5 pm.

Officials have ordered the students to attend these classes on the channel and it is stated that the village volunteers will monitor the attendance and inform about the same to the education department. Amid lockdown, the schools were remains shut and the students are advised to take advantage of this opportunity.

On the other hand, in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, some private schools have already opted for the online classes. The AP government has now taken this decision for Tenth students. The tenth class exams have been postponed and it is not sure when the exams would be conducted; till then the government is holding classes.