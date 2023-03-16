Andhra Pradesh Govt striving to protect consumer rights: Minister Nageswara Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district): The State government has been systematically organising awareness programmes for the benefit of consumers across the State, stated Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with World Consumers Rights Day here on Wednesday, the Minister said the Consumers Protection Act came into existence after prolonged agitations and struggles and as a result, the world is celebrating the consumers' rights day on March 15 every year. He recalled Ralph Nader of the USA was the father of the consumer movement and he was instrumental in establishing consumer associations across the world.

Stating that as Civil Supplies Minister he has been taking precautions to provide quality products with correct weights and measures, he recalled that raids were conducted throughout the State and found that there was deficiency in fertiliser bags up to 400 grams. About 390 criminal cases were filed against the dealers concerned on the charges of malpractice, he added.

Likewise, raids were conducted on malls across the State and 190 cases were filed. Likewise, 180 cases against petrol bunks, 190 cases against jewellery shops were filed. Amendments were made to the Consumers Protection Act and now the consumers could file cases online from anywhere in the State.

Minister Nageswara Rao said that command control room was set up and complaints are received from anywhere in the State. He recalled that Union Minister Piyush Goel complimented functioning of the command control room in the State and suggested to all the States to follow the same pattern.

Andhra Pradesh Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission chairman Justice Sunil Chowdary said that 17 district consumers forums were working across the State and have been were protecting the interests of the consumers. Most of the cases related to the Bank and Insurance companies and real estate transactions. Justice Sunil Chowdary appealed to people to understand the RERA Act before purchasing the flats or plots.

MLA and Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu said that consumers should be aware of their rights and machinations of the companies.

Civil Supplies department director M Vijaya Sunita said that awareness camps are being organised at school level. The Consumers Protection Act would be made part of the syllabsu, she informed.

District Collector S Dilli Rao, who presided over the meeting, said that everyone should be aware of consumer rights.

Legal Metrology Joint Commissioner Ram Kumar, Bureau of Indian Standards Vijayawada head Vinod, Joint Collector Nupur, RTC Vijayawada region chairperson Tatineni Padmavati, AP Viswabrahmana Corporation chairman Tholeti Srikanth, AP State Bhatraj Corporation chairperson K Gitanjali, AP Gowd Corporation chairman Madhu Siva Ramakrishna, Vijayawada Consumers Forum N Chiranjivi and others were present on the occasion.