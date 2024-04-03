Live
Andhra Pradesh Govt. to Commence Pension Distribution Today
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the commencement of pension distribution starting from this afternoon.
In a bid to ensure convenience and accessibility, pensions will be delivered directly to the homes of individuals who are disabled, suffering from severe illnesses, elderly, and widows. For other pension recipients, they are advised to collect their pensions from the secretariat.
Officials have detailed that the pension distribution process will operate from 9 am to 7 pm to accommodate beneficiaries and streamline the distribution efforts effectively. The government has set a target to conclude the pension distribution by the 6th of this month.
