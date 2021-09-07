Andhra Pradesh: Govt. to recruit left over contract SGT posts across the state

The Andhra Pradesh Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu on Monday directed the concerned district education officers and RJDs to take steps to fill the remaining posts in the state by appointing those eligible in the 2008 DSC as contract SGTs.



Orders were issued in June to hire 2,193 posts across the state on a contract basis on a minimum time scale. Of these, 144 did not join the duties for various reasons.



The leaders of the Coordinating Forum of Teachers' Unions Srinivasulu Reddy, Karanam Hari Krishna and Simhachalam said that the Education Commissioner has directed the DEOs to take steps to fill these surplus posts.



The issue of DSC 2008 candidates (DSC 2008) has long been unresolved. Many candidates lost out due to non-compliance with merit in DSC. However, the government of Andhra Pradesh as promised by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recruited those candidates who are qualified in DSC 2008 as contract position. As few people has not turned up, the government has decided to fill those vacancies.