Andhra Pradesh Group-2 Candidates Granted Relief by High Court

In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh Group-2 candidates, the High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the reservation policy outlined in the 2023 Group-2 notification. Numerous candidates had approached the court, disputing the government's reservation framework and urging adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

The petitions called for the cancellation of the current Group-2 notification and the issuance of a new one that aligns with the stipulated reservation points set forth by the Supreme Court. However, after careful consideration, the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the challenges, providing much-needed relief to candidates amid ongoing debates over reservation policies.