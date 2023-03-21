Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains effect 16 districts, crops in 20,000 hectares damaged

Heavy rains due to surface circulation and trough effect have affected 16 districts of the Andhra Pradesh. 372 villages in 119 mandals of Nandyal, Kurnool, Annamayya, Vizianagaram, YSR, NTR, Palanadu, Tirupati, Guntur, Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, Krishna, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore, Eluru, Anantapuram and Sathyasai districts were affected by heavy rains. Meanwhile, 951 sheep died due to rains and thunder.



According to preliminary estimates, the authorities have concluded that the crop has been damaged in about 20,000 hectares. Power lines and roads were damaged in many places. The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thunder and light rains in the state for the next three days due to the surface trough continuing from interior Tamil Nadu to central Chhattisgarh across Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Telangana at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level.

The Meteorological Department said in a report on Monday night that light to moderate rains are likely to occur at some places in the north coast, south coast and one or two places in Rayalaseema, . At the same time, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning along with lightning. On Monday too, there was moderate rain across the state.