Andhra Pradesh: Here are the crucial developments took place In the last week

Taking a look at the weekly round-up of the Andhra Pradesh developments, here are a few major developments that took place in the state. Amid water row between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the centre has taken a crucial decision empowering KRMB and GRMB over the irrigation projects in two Telugu states. Apart from these major issues, other developments also took place in Andhra Pradesh. We have collated the developments that took place in the past week.



Andhra govt. extends night curfew

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the night curfew till July 21 as the cases have not declined to the expected mark. However, the government has set strict rules in adhering to the covid-19 regulations. It has imposed Rs 20,000 fine if failed to wear a mask. Even though the Covid-19 positive cases drastically came down in the country, AP is still fighting with this novel virus.

High Court Suspends GO No 2 over minimising Sarpanch powers

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended GO No. 2 issued by the AP government on March 25, transferring some of the powers of village sarpanch and panchayat secretaries to VROs. The High Court heard a case filed by Guntur district Tokalavanipalem sarpanch Krishna Mohan. Narra Srinivas, the lawyer for the petitioner, contended that the rights of the panchayat secretaries were being eroded. He told the court that there was a GO against the amendment of Article 73 of the Constitution and the AP Panchayati Raj Act.

YSRCP submits the 290-page document to Lok Sabha speaker against Raghurama Krishnamm Raju

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat has submitted the 290-page document to the Lok Sabha speaker against Raghurama Krishnam Raju for resorting to anti-party activities. He said that the party has given him enough chances and took this step after being fed up with the MP activities. Subsequently, Raghurama Krishnam Raju was served notices on the YSRCP complaint and ordered to give an explanation in the next 15 days.

AP govt. announces EWS quota for Job recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision on the issue of making reservations for the poor people of upper caste and issued GO permitting 10 percent EWS reservation in jobs as well along with education. Also, the decision was taken to further simplify the qualifications determined by the Central Government. The reservation will apply to the upper caste poor with a family annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh. It also raised the income limit for the issuance of OBC certificates from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Andhra govt. allocates 860 acres of land to Jindal steel plant in Nellore

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders allocating land to Jindal Steel Private Limited. The government has allotted 860 acres of land for setting up an integrated steel plant in the state. These lands were allotted in the Chilukur Mandal of the Nellore district.

Centre empowers KRMB and GRMB over projects in two Telugu states

Amid the water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Center took a sensational decision in the wake of the disputes between the two states. It was clarified that all the projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be under the control of the respective boards, which will take care of all project management from now, and states should not interfere.