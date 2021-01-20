Andhra Pradesh: High Court dismisses atrocity cases against Amaravati farmers

The Andhra Pradesh High Court gave a sensational verdict dismissing cases against Amaravati farmers. The High Court on Wednesday struck down the atrocity sections imposed on Krishnayapalem farmers. Earlier, the farmers filed a quash petition to lift the atrocity sections and the lawyer has putforth the arguments on behalf of the farmers. After hearing these arguments, the High Court ruled that the atrocity sections should be removed and dismissed the cases against 11 farmers in Krishnayapalem.



Tensions flared in October when farmers in the capital near Krishnayapalem blocked an auto coming to attend a protest in support of three capitals in the Amaravati region. On the same night, Mangalagiri Mandal YSRCP SC cell president Eepuri Ravi Babu lodged a complaint with the police. He said he was threatened by farmers who went to rectify the situation. Police have registered cases against 11 persons under various sections, including the SC and ST Atrocities Act.

The farmers were earlier shifted to Narasaraopet sub-jail and from there to Guntur district jail on Tuesday. Bringing them in handcuffs in that order led to severe criticism. Of the seven arrested, five were SCs and two were BCs. SCs, farmers' unions and various parties have expressed outrage over the prosecution of SCs under the SC and ST Atrocities Act. The farmers then filed a petition in the High Court.