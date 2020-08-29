Andhra Pradesh High Court displeased over lack of evidence in PIL

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice Kanneganti Lalitha expressed displeasure over the insufficient evidence while filing public interest litigation.



Hearing a petition filed by Chalasani Ajay Kumar on behalf of petitioner Umamaheswar Reddy which stated that the funds of the endowments department from Brahmin Welfare Corporation were diverted to implement Amma Vodi scheme by the state government, the division bench on Friday gave time to the petitioner to file necessary documents.

Earlier, advocate general Sriram Subrahmanyam requested the High Court not to entertain every Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by vested interests based on mere street talk or speculations. "Every talk in the street against the state government cannot be converted into a PIL. I request that such PILs should not be entertained in the court of law," he said.

The petitioner did not submit any document showing that the funds were diverted from Brahmin Welfare Corporation to the Amma Vodi scheme. He also did not produce the earlier GO issued by the finance department on budgetary allocations to the Amma Vodi scheme. Apparently, the petitioner relied on a GO issued by endowments department.

The advocate general opposed it saying that the Brahmin corporation was not a part of the endowments department. The commissioner of endowments is the head of the department of the corporation and it is just under the administrative control, he said. He further pointed out that the petitioner, being a lawyer, had not shown any basis for the plea that the endowments department funds have been diverted to Amma Vodi. The GO of the endowments department did not speak of any diversion, he said.

The High Court agreed with the advocate general's argument and expressed its displeasure at the petitioner. It said there was nothing wrong with the action of the government. The court wanted to dismiss the PIL, but the petitioner sought a week's time to file further documents in support of his petition.