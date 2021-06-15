Andhra Pradesh: High Court grants bail to suspended Judge Rama Krishna, bars from speaking to media

Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to suspended judge Rama Krishna. The court granted bail upon surety of Rs 50,000 and ordered to co-operate with the investigating officers. Judge Rama Krishna, who was arrested in a sedition case, has approached the high court court for bail. The court granted him conditional bail and directed him not to speak to the media on the case. Judge Rama Krishna is currently in the Pileru sub-jail.



In April, police arrested Judge Rama Krishna on charges of trying to incite public hatred against the constitutionally elected Andhra Pradesh government and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jayaram Chandraiah of Chittoor district, Pileru had lodged a complaint against judge. It is learned that the Pileru police have registered a case against Judge Rama Krishna under Section 124A of the IPC.



Judge Ramakrishna incensed over his arrest and had lodged a complaint with the Pileru police alleging that the CM YS Jagan made remarks stating that Chandrababu should be shot dead during the 2018 Nandyal by-election. However, Pileru police said that they have not received any complaint from Rama Krishna. Rama Krishna has been arrested in a case previously as well.



