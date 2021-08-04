Andhra Pradesh: High Court grants bail to TDP leader Devineni Umamaheshwar Rao

TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has been granted bail on Wednesday. Cases have been registered against him at the G. Kondur police station under various sections including SC and ST atrocities in the wake of the incidents that took place during his visit to the Kondapalli Reserve Forest over alleged illegal mining. However, Devineni Uma approached the high court alleging that illegal cases were made against h. He was granted bail by a bench hearing the bail petition on Wednesday.



TDP leaders and activists along with his family members are happy that Devineni Uma has been granted bail. Opposition leaders have accused the YSRCP government of deliberately making illegal allegations against Uma. Those who questioned government exploitation were outraged that harassment was being perpetrated in the name of cases.

On the 28th of last month, Devineni Uma and several TDP leaders went to inspect the area where illegal mining was taking place in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest under Krishna district's Mylavaram constituency. There YSRCP leaders and activists blocked the Devineni Uma, which led to a confrontation between the two factions. YSRCP activists pelted stones at Devineni Uma's car. However, police said that Devineni Uma went there on purpose and got into a scuffle.

Police later arrested Devineni Uma and registered a case of attempted murder against him along with SC, ST atrocities and some other cases. He appeared in court and was remanded in custody for two weeks. He was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. However, TDP leaders along with Devineni Uma's family members expressed concern that he was in danger of death in jail. Devineni Uma has filed a bail petition in the high court in this regard. Uma's lawyers argued in the high court that the cases filed against her by the police were illegal and that she had not committed any offenses related to the respective sections. In response, the court granted him bail.

Meanwhile, the Devineni Uma's issue has sparked a war of words between TDP and YSRCP leaders. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad alleged that illegal mining in Kondapalli took place during the TDP regime. He was criticized for moving gravel without permission and extorting hundreds of crores. However, the TDP leaders who countered this alleged that YSR had dug hills in the reserve forest during Congress regime.