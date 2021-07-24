Andhra Pradesh High court orders arrest of two IAS officers

Amaravati: The AP High court on Friday issued arrest warrants against two senior IAS officers, including Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and G Anantaramu for contempt of court as they failed to attend the court hearing in a petition filed by retired assistant engineer over release of pension and other dues.

The High Court ordered the government in the past to pay the pension and allowances to the retired engineer. But when the officials fail to implement the orders, the retired engineer approached the High Court again. The court directed the two officials, panchayat raj principal secretary Dwivedi and BC welfare special chief secretary to attend before the court.

Dwivedi's advocate appealed for exemption for his client as he is on a foreign visit right now. After hearing the case, the judge issued orders directing the Guntur district superintendent of police to arrest both the officials and produce before the court.