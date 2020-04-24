Andhra Pradesh: House sites to be distributed on July 8: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: On July 8, house sites will be distributed, on the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birthday, announced Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. While launching the Zero Interest Loans scheme to Self Help Group members on Friday at his camp office, he said that the state government has been striving for empowerment of the women and all the welfare programmes were introduced with this goal.

Chief Minister said that at least 93 lakh members of the SHGs across the State will get benefited to a tune of around Rs 1400 Crore under the newly launched Zero Interest scheme. Criticising the previous government for discarding the Zero Interest loan scheme, which was introduced by then CM YSR, Jagan said that women could get the loans easily now.

Despite of getting no revenue for the State due to the spread of COVID19 and lockdown, the government has decided to introduce the scheme to benefit the women folk. During these hard times, the loans to the SHGs will help them to overcome the unexpected financial burdens, Chief Minister observed.

The state financial resources badly affected from last one month, but the government has been extending the helping hand to the poor, women and marginalized sections in the State.

He further said that apart from distributing the house sites to the poor, the government will construct the houses. All these house sites will be registered only on the women, in order to empower them, he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister interacted with the SHG members from across the State over video conference. A woman from Vizag said that they faced financial problems since the previous government did not clear the loans as committed. Now, this interest-free loan will help them to overcome the problems.

While discussing with the SHG members, Jagan inquired about the manufacturing of the Masks and asked them to distribute the masks at Red Zones in the first phase in order to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.