Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills murder in Tadepalligudem after coming out jail

An atrocity took place in West Godavari district where a husband brutally murdered the wife in Veerampalem of Tadepalligudem mandal has caused a stir. Going into the details, Ganji David and Nirmala are husband and wife and has two daughters and one son. David and alcoholic quarreled with his wife. Nirmala went to Kuwait for employment. In this process David used to torture the two daughters and threatened to kill the children with a knife.



However, after receiving the tortured video from husband, Nirmala complained to village sarpanch who inturn informer to the police. The police immediately collected details from the child, registered a case and arrested him. David also went to jail in this case. Nirmala also came from Kuwait and is staying at mother's house. David was released from jail on bail. He went to his pregnant wife and told that he had mend his ways.



David, brought her to his house in Veerampalem three days ago. David didn't mend his ways and had a fight with Nirmala again on Thursday night and killed his wife on Friday morning. After receiving information about the murder, the police reached the spot and investigated the case.