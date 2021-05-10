Andhra Pradesh: INS Airavat carrying cryogenic oxygen tankers reaches Visakhapatnam port

The central government is making strenuous efforts to overcome the oxygen shortage encountered in the treatment of covid-19 and buying high capacity tankers from Singapore and UAE. The Central Government is bringing in cryogenic oxygen tankers with negotiations with those countries. Oxygen that used to come from planes is now being imported in ships from abroad, hence the central government has named as Oxygen Sea Bridge-2.

The Indian Navy has entered the field to overcome the oxygen shortage in the country. In this backdrop, operation Samudra Setu-II is carrying allied medical equipment, including oxygen cryogenic containers, from abroad to India by warships. As part of this, warships carrying oxygen tankers arrived by sea from Singapore to Visakhapatnam carrying 8 cryogenic oxygen tankers, 3,898 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment.

The warship INS Airavat, which left Singapore on the 5th of this month, reached the coast of Visakhapatnam. INS Airavat is one of the 9 ships participating in the Covid Relief Operation as part of Operation Sea Bridge-2 by which medical liquid oxygen as well as medical equipment is being received from friendly countries in the Gulf and Southeast Asia.