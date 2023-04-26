Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd year results today

Guntur: The minister for education and chairman of Board of Intermediate Education, Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results of Intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses for the academic year 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 26 evening at a hotel at MG Road in Vijayawada.

The BIE has made all the arrangements to release the results.

According to the official sources, 10,03,990 students, including 4.84 lakh first year students and 5,19,793 second year students, attended the examinations held from March 15 to April 4 at 1,489 examination centres in the state.

The BIE officials completed the spot valuation process and releasing the results on Wednesday.