Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate first year classes from September 1

Guntur: Classes will start for Intermediate first year students from September 1 across the state for the academic year 2021-22. Board of Intermediate secretary K Rama Krishna directed the principals of junior colleges to make necessary arrangements to start classes.

Classes will start in all government, aided and recognised junior colleges. According to official sources, 188-day classes will be conducted for Intermediate students for this academic year. Due to Covid-19 second wave, release of results for SSC Public Examinations and Intermediate admissions have been delayed.

At present, BIE is conducting online admissions for two years Intermediate course to strictly implement the reservations and to check violations by the corporate colleges. August 23 is the last date for the first phase of admissions. The BIE officials have conducted awareness programmes on online admissions to the college principals and correspondents and clarified their doubts.

Similarly, the BIE is conducting the offline classes for the Intermediate second year students from August 16. Online classes started for the Intermediate second year students on June 12 for the convenience of the students.