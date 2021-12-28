Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student ends life in Anantapur, family expresses suspicion

In a tragic incident, an intermediate student committed suicide by falling under a train at a flyover near a local PTC in Anantapur. According to police, Chakali Ramya (18) of Rajaka Colony in the city is studying Inter first year in a private college. Due to unavoidable reasons, she was married to her uncle Ramu at an early age.



Meanwhile, after spending some time with family on Sunday, she returned home with her husband in the night. Against this backdrop, she told her husband that she would preserve her chappals and came out. However, she did not return.

As the family members were searching for her, they found the young woman lying dead on the tracks. The family members identified it as Ramya's body and mourned. Railway police said she was killed in a train collision. Meanwhile, family members are expressing suspicions over Ramya's death.