Andhra Pradesh: Interstate thief arrested in Chittoor, 15 cases registered in AP, Tamil Nadu

The Gangavaram ID party on Wednesday arrested the thief, who has been on the lookout for Andhra and Tamil Nadu police for the past seven years. Shaktivel (33), son of Govindarajan, hails from Karambur village in Tirappattur district of Tamil Nadu and works as a taxi driver there. His tendency is to steal the valuable things with ease in selected villages where the traffic is very low.

He used to find the locked houses where the people go to their farm work. His specialty is to come on a bike or car and look for a lock on the door of the house or around and enter into house and steal the gold jewellery. He has committed several thefts in the last seven years. But in both the states, the number of cases reaching the police station are just 15.

According to police, the thief stole 250 grams of gold. The local ID party has been monitoring the thefts in the area for six months. Police have learnt that similar thefts are taking place in the state of Tamil Nadu. An in-depth investigation revealed that Shaktivel was the perpetrator of the thefts. The accused was finally arrested on Wednesday at Baireddipalli.