Andhra Pradesh is Open for Investment with New Policies," says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that Andhra Pradesh is now ready to welcome investors with open arms. Naidu emphasized the state's new and improved business policies, designed to create a favorable environment for industries.

In a tweet, Naidu highlighted the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh government to foster a business-friendly atmosphere through a policy framework developed after extensive consultations with industry veterans. "In Andhra Pradesh, a talented workforce and robust infrastructure await you," he stated, underscoring the state's potential for growth and entrepreneurship.



Naidu's call aims to encourage industrialists and investors to consider establishing a base in the state, assuring them that the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) will provide unwavering support in their endeavors. "There's never been a better time to invest in India, and specifically in Andhra Pradesh!" he declared, inviting stakeholders to join in a mutually beneficial growth journey.



With an emphasis on collaboration, Naidu looks forward to seeing more businesses thrive in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to expand both the horizons of investors and the economic potential of the state.