Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Thodu to be launched tomorrow, 9.05 lakh people to benefit

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan has introduced many schemes for the people. As part of this, the interest money of the beneficiaries will be credited to the bank accounts as part of the 'Jagannanna Thodu' scheme introduced by the government. On Wednesday morning, Chief Minister YS Jagan will disburse Rs. 16.36 crore to the beneficiaries' accounts virtually.

The state government has so far provided Rs 950 crore for 9.05 lakh people. The first tranche will benefit 4.5 lakh small traders who have taken loans under the scheme and repaid them on time.

The Jagananna Thodu scheme provided financial assistance to carts, handicraftsmen, traditional artisans, and small traders. The government is also offering interest-free loans up to Rs. 10,000. The interest burden on this amount is borne by the government.

The government has made it easy for borrowers to repay their loans on time. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday but it was postponed to Wednesday due to the Milad-un-Nabi festival holiday.