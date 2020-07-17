Andhra Pradesh: Jandhyala says 3 Capitals is against to AP Reorganisation Act

Amaravati: Senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar stated that the proposed 3 capitals are against the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, on Friday. On his Twitter, he posted, "Through Rule 71, the policy of the govt was disapproved. How can the same be reintroduced? AP Reorg Act, a central Act speaks about' a capital' means 'one capital' not 'three'. Governor has to send it to President for assent. Can Assembly amend central Act?".

He explained that through the Rule 71, the policy of the government was disproved in the Legislative Council when the bill was first introduced. In this context, the government was not supposed to reintroduce the same bill again to enact as an Act.

Further, he opined that the AP Reorganisation Act, which was passed by the Parliament directed the state government to have only one capital but this new Bill was violating that provision too. He questioned how could the Assembly amend the AP Reorganisation Act, which was passed by the Parliament.